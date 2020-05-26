Esha Gupta Confirms She Is Not Part Of Hera Pheri 3 Anymore

Actress Esha Gupta has confirmed that she is not part of the third installment to the popular comedy film series, Hera Pheri. Esha said that she was a part of the movie when the late filmmaker Neeraj Vohra was going to direct it. She does not know what the status of the film is now.

Speaking to Bollywood Life in an interview, Esha said, "No, it was Tipsy. I'm not a part of Hera Pheri 3 anymore. It (Hera Pheri 3) might still being happening. I was in it till...God rest his soul...the demise of Neeraj Vohra sir (writer of the first Hera Pheri and Director of the second part). He was going to direct the film at that time, but ....He was too young...too early to have gone."

She added, "But I wasn't a part of it after that, and I don't even know what's the status of the film now, so please, I'll be the wrong person to give any information about it. The film I was supposed to leave for (prior to lockdown) was Tipsy, which Deepak Tijori is directing."

Director Neeraj Vohra passed away after suffering a stroke, on December 14, 2017. It was later reported that Indra Kumar would be directing Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. However, now the film's original director, Priyadarshan will be helming it, and is scheduled for release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Says People Are Calling Themselves 'Gareeb' When They Call Her 'Gareebon Ki Angelina'

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta On Dealing With COVID-19 Crisis: I Was Mentally Prepared For This Lockdown To Happen