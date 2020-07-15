Exclusive: Actress Usha Jadhav Speaks On Shooting In Spain Amid Pandemic

While most film stars remain locked up at home in the Novel Coronavirus induced lockdown, and actors like Akshay Kumar are getting their London visa stamped out, actress Usha Jadhav is already on set shooting in Spain for her next!

The National Film Award-winning actress is back on set with all precautions in the pandemic.

Usha Jadhav is shooting a Spanish film in Fuentes de Ebro, which is directed by Alejandro Cortés.

Speaking to FilmiBeat about working under the new normal, Usha Jadhav says, "It's a very different experience of shooting in this crisis. We can't hug each other, we wear masks always. We are taking all necessary precautions and shooting. It's an amazing experience."

Probed further about the way of functioning on set in Spain, Usha reveals, "Social distancing is maintained all the time; there is no hugging or touching on set."

The Firebrand actress also informs that on set, all the equipment, including the camera and lenses are cleaned by special liquid spray. Technicians wear masks all the time. More importantly, COVID-19 cases are very less in Spain now.''

Usha Jadhav's latest film Mai Ghat-Crime 103/2005 will be an official entry at the Cannes Film Festival 2020 that will take place online.

