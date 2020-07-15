Anil Kapoor Shares Experience Of Resuming Work; ‘It Was A Work Environment We Hadn’t Seen Before’

As the Hindi film industry cautiously resumes business in the midst of the pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities are opening up about their experience of working in these times. Anil Kapoor, who recently dubbed his upcoming film AK Vs AK, shared that it was a work environment that he had never seen before, yet everyone was very motivated about the project.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil talked about going back to work and seeing how things have changed. He said, "We had to be more mindful of our safety and the safety of the people around us. From wearing protective gear to maintaining social distance, it was a working environment that none of us have ever seen before. And yet, it was refreshing to come back to work to find that everyone was just as motivated and committed to making these stories come alive!"

Anil is pleased that the Maharashtra government is allowing shoots by setting standard operating procedures. Regarding this, he said, "It proves what experts everywhere have been telling us all along...that we need to make safety procedures and building immunity a part of our daily lives. Covid is not going away anytime soon so it's imperative that we adjust our expectations of what's considered 'normal' to include these basic but crucial precautions."

During the lockdown, Anil began working on his body and immunity. The results were incredible, as he took to his social media profiles to share the kind of body transformation he had achieved. He also motivated his followers to build their immunity and stay fit and healthy.

Talking about work, Anil was last seen in Malang, also starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

