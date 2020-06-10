    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Migrants Home By Chartered Flight (PICTURES)

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan and the Mahim Dargah trust's Suhail Khandwani have collaborated to send migrants back to their native places. Though the superstar has been organising buses for migrants to various parts of the country, this time he has taken the initiative of sending them home by chartered flight.

      Amitabh's Two-Day Plan To Send Migrants Home

      Amitabh's Two-Day Plan To Send Migrants Home

      It is going to be a two-day plan that began today, June 10. Rajesh Yadav, the managing director of Bachchan's company ABCorp Ltd., confirmed that four chartered flights were sent today. He said, "We are sending six chartered flights to airlift around 1100 passengers. Four chartered flights have gone today and two will be sent tomorrow."

      The Flights Were Sent To Four Cities

      The Flights Were Sent To Four Cities

      The chartered flights were sent to four cities of India, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Patna and Gorakhpur. Not only this, but Amitabh also arranged food packets for the migrants' journey.

      Big B Wants To Do Something Similar For Migrants From The South

      Big B Wants To Do Something Similar For Migrants From The South

      Bachchan intends to do something similar for migrants from the south who are stuck in Mumbai and are unable to find means of transport to reach home safely.

      He Had Arranged Buses Earlier

      He Had Arranged Buses Earlier

      Earlier, Amitabh had organized ten buses for migrants looking to make their way home to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai.

      Actor Sonu Sood has been doing an incredible job helping out migrants in this time of crisis. He was among the first Bollywood celebs to arrange transport for migrants, from Maharashtra to their home states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

      He also arranged flights for migrant girls from Odisha, who were stuck in Kerala, for Assamese migrants in Mumbai, and most recently, for Barak Valley residents stuck in Mumbai.

      Right from the beginning of the pandemic, the Hindi film industry has been going all out to help those in distress in this time of crisis.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Helps Out Migrant Workers By Arranging Buses To Uttar Pradesh

      ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Helps Airlift 177 Girls Stuck In Kerala, To Their Home State Odisha

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan migrant crisis
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X