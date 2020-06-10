Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Migrants Home By Chartered Flight (PICTURES)

Amitabh's Two-Day Plan To Send Migrants Home

It is going to be a two-day plan that began today, June 10. Rajesh Yadav, the managing director of Bachchan's company ABCorp Ltd., confirmed that four chartered flights were sent today. He said, "We are sending six chartered flights to airlift around 1100 passengers. Four chartered flights have gone today and two will be sent tomorrow."

The Flights Were Sent To Four Cities

The chartered flights were sent to four cities of India, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Patna and Gorakhpur. Not only this, but Amitabh also arranged food packets for the migrants' journey.

Big B Wants To Do Something Similar For Migrants From The South

Bachchan intends to do something similar for migrants from the south who are stuck in Mumbai and are unable to find means of transport to reach home safely.

He Had Arranged Buses Earlier

Earlier, Amitabh had organized ten buses for migrants looking to make their way home to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai.