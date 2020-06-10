Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Migrants Home By Chartered Flight (PICTURES)
Amitabh Bachchan and the Mahim Dargah trust's Suhail Khandwani have collaborated to send migrants back to their native places. Though the superstar has been organising buses for migrants to various parts of the country, this time he has taken the initiative of sending them home by chartered flight.
Amitabh's Two-Day Plan To Send Migrants Home
It is going to be a two-day plan that began today, June 10. Rajesh Yadav, the managing director of Bachchan's company ABCorp Ltd., confirmed that four chartered flights were sent today. He said, "We are sending six chartered flights to airlift around 1100 passengers. Four chartered flights have gone today and two will be sent tomorrow."
The Flights Were Sent To Four Cities
The chartered flights were sent to four cities of India, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Patna and Gorakhpur. Not only this, but Amitabh also arranged food packets for the migrants' journey.
Big B Wants To Do Something Similar For Migrants From The South
Bachchan intends to do something similar for migrants from the south who are stuck in Mumbai and are unable to find means of transport to reach home safely.
He Had Arranged Buses Earlier
Earlier, Amitabh had organized ten buses for migrants looking to make their way home to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai.
Actor Sonu Sood has been doing an incredible job helping out migrants in this time of crisis. He was among the first Bollywood celebs to arrange transport for migrants, from Maharashtra to their home states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
He also arranged flights for migrant girls from Odisha, who were stuck in Kerala, for Assamese migrants in Mumbai, and most recently, for Barak Valley residents stuck in Mumbai.
Right from the beginning of the pandemic, the Hindi film industry has been going all out to help those in distress in this time of crisis.
