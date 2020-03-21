Exclusive: Karan Johar Cancels Takht Italy Schedule Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has brought businesses to a halt across the globe. In India, the film industry is hit badly with the closing down of cinema halls, cancelling of film releases and halting of film shoots. Among the many film shoots that have been cancelled, we have just learnt that Karan Johar's Takht is the latest. According to our sources, the director has called off Takht's schedule in Italy.

Our sources say that Karan Johar was to leave to Florence in Italy, in the first week of April. The entire team of Takht was prepping for the film. But Karan has cancelled the plan to go to Italy, as the country is one of the worst affected areas by the pandemic.

Italy has been under lockdown since March 9. The country has reported over 47,000 coronavirus cases and 4,032 deaths. The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 has affected more than 100 countries, including India. Precautionary measures are being taken world over to curb the spread of this disease. Social distancing has been advised and is being followed by many.

Some time back, Karan Johar announced that all projects being produced under the banner of his Dharma Productions were suspended indefinitely, in order to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era, and if sources are to believed, it revolves around the story of Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

The film boasts of a stellar star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor. Takht is scheduled for a Christmas release in 2021.

