EXCLUSIVE! Sonu Sood Silences Rumours, Says, 'I Have No Interest In Joining Politics'

Sonu Sood is constantly helping stranded migrant labourers to get back to their homes during the Coronavirus-instigated lockdown. The Dabangg actor, now tagged as 'Messiah of Migrants', has so far sent thousands of people to cities and villages of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar. While he is getting immense love and praise for his work, it has also given birth to rumours of him joining politics.

Speaking exclusively to Filmibeat, Sonu Sood cleared the air and flatly refused to step into politics. On being asked, whether he wants to get into politics in future, as he is getting so much love, support and trust from the people, the actor replied, "No, I have no interest in joining politics. My sole objective is to make everyone reach back their homes and I am glad that I am able to reunite many families together."

Sonu Sood and team have almost sent 20,000 people back to their families till now. When asked about his family's reaction to this initiative, the actor said, "My family is very supportive and i think without them it was not possible. They have been actively involved in putting things together, lining up my day, my routine and other movement. So, I think this is a team effort.

He further added, "I started a toll free number, then I started getting all my chartered accountant and all my friends on my team and there are almost 15-20 people who are just making those numbers right, segregating who is travelling to which districts. I had a team of 50-60 volunteers who are just feeding people. So this is the support system that really helped me to move ahead and still miles to go".

However, recently Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stirred a controversy by slamming the actor in his weekly column in Sena's mouthpiece Saamana. He sarcastically called him 'Mahatma' Sood and said that the actor was adopted by the BJP.

