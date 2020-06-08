Sonu Sood Urges Not To Send Fake Requests, Says, ‘Will Affect The Real Needy'

Sonu Sood's Tweet

The actor has been winning hearts and making the headlines for his efforts to help migrant workers get home. However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the actor is "enacting a political script written by BJP". He also questioned if BJP had propped up Sonu Sood to "offer help" to migrant workers with a political motive, helping north Indian migrants stranded in Maharashtra, to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

Anurag Kashayp Praises Sonu Sood

On the other hand, Sonu Sood is being praised by many film fraternity friends as well as netizens who have appreciated his effort. Anurag Kashyap recently retweeted Sonu's message and asked him to continue his good deeds without worrying about what people have to say. The tweet read, "You are doing a great job @SonuSood. Ignore the naysayers and haters. You are doing more than the respective governments even when it's not suppose to be your responsibility. More power to you. Just be at it brother."

Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Over the weekend, Sonu Sood also met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who has lauded the actor's work and with joint efforts, they aim to help and support more people.