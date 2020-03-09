    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Farah Khan Says Directors And Producers Took Glee In Tees Maar Khan’s Failure

      By
      |

      Farah Khan is one of the most popular choreographers in the Hindi film industry, who went on to have a successful start as a filmmaker when she directed Main Hoon Na in 2004. Farah's second film as a director, Om Shanti Om, was also a hit. However, her third film, Tees Maar Khan was panned by critics as well as audiences.

      For Farah, the failure of Tees Maar Khan taught an important lesson on friendship in the film industry, as it opened her eyes to who her fake friends were.

      Farah Says Filmmakers Took Glee In Tees Maar Khan’s Failure

      Speaking to Pinkvilla, Farah opened up on the film fraternity's reaction to Tees Maar Khan's failure. She said, "I don't know if people's perception ofme changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was 'Oh thank god this one didn't do well.' That's when I realised that you know it is a boys' club and they don't want a little girl, or a big girl, in it."

      Talking about experience sexism first-hand when Tees Maar Khan failed, Farah said that many directors and producers who she had worked with and thought they were her friends, took glee in spreading rumours about the film.

      Farah shared that the discouraging things she heard about Tees Maar Khan from other people, taught her a lesson to be kinder to others, and not speak about others' films the same way.

      Although she did not confront the people who dissed her behind her back, she said that she was then able to differentiate her real friends from the rest.

      Tees Maar Khan starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna.

      ALSO READ: Farah Khan On Remakes, Motherhood and Her Next Directorial Venture

      ALSO READ: Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon And Bharti Singh's Legal Trouble Not Over; Second FIR Registered

      Read more about: farah khan tees maar khan
      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X