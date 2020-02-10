Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon And Bharti Singh's Legal Trouble Not Over; Second FIR Registered

Another FIR has been registered against actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on the content of a particular episode on Farah's Youtube show 'Backbenchers'. This is the second complaint to be lodged against the trio over the same issue, after one in December.

The second FIR has been registered in Mankapur police station in Nagpur, Maharashtra by a Gorewada resident named Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar. The contention is that Farah, Raveena and Bharti made a mockery of a certain religious term during the episode which was telecast on TV on December 25, 2019.

Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Mankapur police station was quoted by PTI as saying, "The complaint was submitted on December 27 and after investigating it, an offence under section 295a (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) was registered. We will issue summons to the three soon."

In the previous FIR, the three of them were booked at Amritsar's Ajnala police station under section 295-A IPC after the local Christian community complained that the mockery of the word 'Hallelujah' on the show hurt their religious sentiments. Raveena, Farah and Bharti had issued an apology soon after the controversy. Raveena and Farah went an extra mile and sought the forgiveness of Cardinal Oswald Gracias of the Roman Catholic Church, and even took his blessings.

