Farah Khan Wishes She Had Fed Sushant Singh Rajput A Little More, Hugged Him A Lot More

      The title track of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara released today, July 10, 2020, and it has got fans Bollywood celebrities tearing up. The track, which also happens to be the last song that Sushant shot, was shot in just one take. It was choreographed by Farah Khan, who treated Sushant to home cooked food as a reward for his incredible work.

      Farah Khan Wishes She Had Hugged Sushant A Lot More

      Following the track's release, Farah took to her Twitter handle to share how special the song is for her as it was the first time Sushant and she worked together. She also wished she had fed and hugged Sushant more.

      Farah wrote on Twitter, "This song is special!1sttime @itsSSR n i worked 2gether.he nailed the 1shot song perfectly n only reward he wanted was food frm my home..in hindsight I shld hav fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more.thank u @CastingChhabra 4 including me inur journey..."

      Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, revealed that Farah agreed to choreograph the song in just a single conversation, and she did not even charge him for it.

      Revealing the heart-touching phone conversation that took place between him and Farah, he wrote on his Instagram handle, "And just like that, Bollywood's best Choreographer made #DilBechara's title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A.R. Rahman to you. Amazing lyrics by ‪Amitabh Bhattacharya‬, absolutely can't wait for your reactions."

      View this post on Instagram

      Phone rings.. Farah: haan Mukesh, bol Mukesh: Didi, I'm making my first film with Sushant, it's the Hindi remake of the Fault in Our Stars and I want you to choreograph a song in it. Farah: okay, send me the song. Mukesh: but Didi your commercial fees? Farah: Mukesh song toh bhejo pehle Mukesh: Sends song Farah: Baap re! The song is really good Mukesh. Let's do the entire song in one take, it's Sushant he will pull it off really well. Mukesh: but Didi how much will you charge? Farah: tu pagal hai kya Mukesh? It's your first film, it'll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your Producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant Mukesh: WHATTTTT... Thank you Didi, love you Farah : Chal Iove you, bye, main kaam kar rahi hoon And just like that, Bollywood's best Choreographer made #DilBechara's title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A.R. Rahman to you. Amazing lyrics by ‪Amitabh Bhattacharya‬, absolutely can't wait for your reactions. @farahkhankunder @foxstarhindi @arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @sahilvaid24 @sonymusicindia @kaancha ( Setu bhai )

      A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

      Dil Bechara is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on a book of the same name, authored by John Green. The film also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 17:34 [IST]
