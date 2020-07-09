Sanjana Sanghi Shares BTS Moments From Dil Bechara; Film Went On Floors Two Years Ago

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and colleagues are emotional about watching him in his last film, Dil Bechara. The film went on floors two years ago to this day, on July 9th, 2018. Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her big screen debut with Dil Bechara, took to her Instagram handle to share unseen BTS moments from the film. The note that accompanied these glimpses will leave you in tears.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes moments from Dil Bechara, Sanjana wrote, "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second."

She continued, "Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer. Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai."

"#SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It's not Kissy, it's Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛," she added.

Dil Bechara trailer beat Avengers Endgame trailer to become the most-liked trailer within 24 hours of its releasing on YouTube. Dil Bechara trailer received over 5.4 million likes in just one day.

The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with it. Dil Bechara is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

