Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Postponed For Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to get a solo release for October 2, 2020. The anticipated release has been called as 'a miracle script' by the actor himself. YRF just announced the film will release on October 2, 2020, while, Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan will release on September 18, 2020.

"In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra & Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020," YRF spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and announced the change in release date for sports drama Toofaan. He wrote, "#Toofaan will now release on 18th September 2020"

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to be produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The film will see Ranveer playing the role of a Gujarati man. In the first look, Ranveer seemed to have transformed himself, shedding many kilos. The film based on a social issue is set to showcase Ranveer as Jayeshbhai, the unlikely hero.

Farhan's Toofaan follows a national-level boxer and also stars Paresh Rawal. The actor reportedly was trained by celebrity boxing trainer Darrell Foster. The film is directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra.

