Fatima Sana Shaikh On Reuniting With Her Dangal Co-star Sanya Malhotra In Ludo

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Anurag Basu's directorial Ludo. Fatima will be reuniting on screen briefly with her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra in the multi-starrer, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a recent interview, Fatima opened up about her experience of collaborating with Anurag, and sharing screen space with Rajkummar and Sanya.

Speaking to DNA, Fatima said about Anruag, "I love his work, films, storytelling and the aesthetics that he brings to his films. I keep calling and texting him saying 'Dada, mere saath ek aur film banao. Aadhi adhoori film nahi chalega' (Please make another movie with me. Half movie is not done). You have not gen me enough time. I feel I have not got enough of Dada."

She was all praises for her co-star Rajkummar as she said, "It was also nice. Raj is a lovely actor, he is very hardworking, very free to his co-actor and he is a giving co-star. So, fortunately, all the people that I have worked with, up until now have been very nice. I have not worked with mean people."

Although Fatima did not get to do many scenes with Sanya, she did meet her on sets. "We meet so often off-screen that meeting for 10 minutes on the sets didn't make a difference. If you don't work on a project where you are creating and collaborating, that experience is very different. Any which way, you hang out with that person every other day, so this was not something new," she said.

Ludo is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 12, 2020.

