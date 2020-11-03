Fatima Sana Shaikh Says She Has No Plans Of Getting Married Anytime Soon

Fatima Sana Shaikh is looking forward to the release of two of her films, Anurag Basu's Ludo and Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. When asked about her marriage plans in a recent interview, Fatima joked that the only wedding she is going to attend in the near future is her best friend's wedding. She added that she has no intention of getting married anytime soon, and neither does she intends on making her wedding a public affair.

"Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai (My best friend is getting married, that is all I feel) about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have any intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon," said Fatima, while speaking to Times of India.

Although she had featured in films like One 2 Ka 4 and Chachi 420 as a child actor, Fatima made her debut in a leading role with the 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal, starring alongside Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar.

In Ludo, she will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and others. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 12.

Meanwhile, in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Fatima will be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. It is scheduled for release in theatres on November 13.

Fatima was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

