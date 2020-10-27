Fatima Sana Shaikh Says She Was Intimidated While Performing With Manoj Bajpayee

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, opened up about her experience of working with co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. Fatima shared that she was intimidated about performing in front of Manoj particularly, but he made her feel comfortable.

The Thugs Of Hindostan actress also shared how the pandemic has made her a more positive person, and how it has changed her approach towards life.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Fatima spoke about working on Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and said, "When I heard the script, I was blown up by the cast. I signed the film as I wanted to work with Manoj sir, Diljit and director Abhishek Sharma. Working with the talented Manoj sir was quite enriching. I was quite nervous about how performing in front of him but he made me quite comfortable. Doing a situational comedy was a first for me, so while acting, I learnt my strengths and weaknesses." Talking about Diljit, she said he is "such a sweet bachcha and so talented".

When asked if she is worried at all about the film releasing in theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Fatima said, "I try not to think about these things. I am focusing on the fact that two of my films will release soon. Pandemic and Corona are the new normal and we have to live with it. Who knew we would be stuck at home for year in 2020. Since the pandemic, my approach in life has changed. I have become more positive. So, I hope for the best and as every day, we are surviving the pandemic, so we will the smaller things like these (box office)."

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is scheduled for release on November 13, 2020. Apart from this, Fatima will also be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial Ludo, in which she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi.

