      FIR To Be Registered Against ‘Baby Doll’ Singer Kanika Kapoor For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols

      Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, has got herself in trouble. An FIR will be registered against her because she hid her travel history and partied with over 100 people after returning to India.

      FIR To Be Registered Against COVID-19 Positive Kanika Kapoor

      Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the UP police to register an FIR against the singer for not following the coronavirus safety protocols. An FIR under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which states that 'whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both,' will soon be registered against her.

      The 'Baby Doll' singer attended a party in Lucknow despite showing flu-like symptoms, after returning from London. While her father claimed that Kanika attended three parties, Kanika stated that she attended only a small get together and was wearing gloves the whole time.

      A police official told IANS, "The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people."

      The District Magistrate Lucknow will be investigating all the parties that Kanika attended; its visitors locations and others.

      Several dignitaries, including Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh had also attended the events attended by Kanika.

      Friday, March 20, 2020, 22:14 [IST]
      X