Firoz Nadiadwala’s Wife Shabana Saeed Granted Bail By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case, has been granted bail. Shabana received bail from a Mumbai court on Tuesday, November 10, on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Shabana was arrested on Sunday, November 8, after the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly seized 10 grams of marijuana from their Juhu residence. Nadiadwala was not present at his home when the seizure was made but Shabana was there.

According to TOI, Shabana was granted bail by additional chief judicial magistrate A H Kashiskar. Her lawyer Ayaz Khan, had argued before the court that the case was seizure of a small quantity of drugs and that she was not a drug peddler but a consumer. He also submitted before the court that she is separated from her husband and has to look after her children.

The NCB began its drug probe of various members of the Hindi film industry after the drug angle emerged in investigations of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It has so far questioned Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and most recently, it conducted searches at the residence of Arjun Rampal. It has also sent summons to the actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to appear before the agency on November 11.

