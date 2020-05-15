Flashback Friday: Aishwarya Rai Is Beauty Personified In Her Look Test As Paro For SRK's Devdas

In a career spanning more than two decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of many successful movies. With alluring looks and acting prowess, the former beauty queen carved her space in the film industry. One of her most memorable performances of all time is that of Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002). The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas and Madhuri Dixit-Nene as Chandramukhi.

As Devdas' childhood sweetheart Paro, in this tragic love story, Aishwarya was a sheer beauty to watch on celluloid. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of the actress from her look test as Paro, and we bet, it will make you skip a heartbeat!

In the picture, the diva looks strikingly beautiful in a pale pink saree. With her hair left open, perfect makeup and a red bindi, Aishwarya Rai's grace speak volumes in the look test of Devdas. She is seen holding a vintage candle holder, and her expressions are on point. No wonder, she bagged the part, and nailed it, too!

Talking about how she prepped for Paro's role in Devdas, Aishwarya Rai had revealed in an interview to Rediff, "I need to confess that I had not seen the earlier films, nor read the book. I knew in brief what the Devdas story was all about - after all, Devdas is for us Indians a synonym for a heartbroken lover, like Romeo would be for the English speaking peoples. But, that is as far as it goes."

She further said, "It was when Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) narrated the script to me almost two years ago that I really heard the story for the first time. I then made a conscious effort not to see the earlier films. I wanted to go in to this project with no mental frame of reference whatsoever, I wanted my Paro to be Sanjay's interpretation of the character and to do that, I needed to stay free of any conceptions based on what previous actresses had done with the role. After the film was about 80 percent complete, and when we were heading into the climactic portions, Sanjay would occasionally have someone read out to me relevant bits from the book to help me get into Paro's head ahead of the intense sequences, and that helped a lot."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hard work and dedication paid off, and the actress even won many awards for her role of Paro in Devdas.

