Gajraj Rao Is Glad To Be At A Stage Where He Doesn’t Have To Do Films Purely For Income

Actor Gajraj Rao feels he is fortunate to be at a stage in his career where he does not have to do a film solely for the income. After a string of successful projects and much-appreciated performances in films such as Love Per Square Foot, Badhai Ho, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gajraj feels he has the 'privilege of choice' when it comes to deciding on films.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gajraj expressed that he is glad to have "the privilege of choice when it comes to zeroing on a future project." He added, "I have reached a certain stage in my career that I might not have to take up any project purely for the income, if I'm not satisfied with it."

Gajraj shared that he has been reading scripts during the lockdown, which should go on the floors in the next few months, depending on the pandemic. "It all depends on when the pandemic eases out. However, my priority will be completing the shoot of Maidaan, whenever the team is ready to shoot. We can only hope for the best in this uncertainty, and follow the necessary precautions at all times," he said.

When asked about being homebound during the pandemic, he said that it was tough initially, but he understands that everyone is in this together.

Gajraj will next be seen in Lootcase, which also stars Kunal Khemu, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz. Regarding it, he said, "My character has shades of grey and it was an interesting and fulfilling experience playing the part. Due to the good rapport with most of the cast, the chemistry shows in the scenes, especially with brilliant actors like Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey." The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Makers Of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' To Dismantle Football Arena And Rebuild It In October

ALSO READ: Gajraj Rao On People Who Are Complaining During Lockdown: A Big Chunk Of Population Is Suffering