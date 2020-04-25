Gajraj Rao On People Who Are Complaining During Lockdown:  A Big Chunk Of Population Is Suffering

The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown is making many of us re-examine what is truly important in our lives and making us pay attention to what we may have taken for granted all this time. Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao feels he is fortunate to be home and have basic requirements fulfilled, when a big chunk of our population is suffering due to the lack of food and basic facilities.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gajraj said, "What's important to realize is that people who are living in their homes with all the basic facilities available. We shouldn't complain at all. There's a huge chunk of the population that's suffering. They don't have food, ration or medical facilities. We're very fortunate that we're in our homes and our basic requirement is getting fulfilled."

Talking about the abundant family time we have got, he said, "Saare family members milkar kaam karo ghar ka. Don't put the burden on one person. Especially in Indian society we see that the wife, or the mother or sister or girlfriend is taking care of everything. I'm telling everyone to do their share of work. You shouldn't treat yourselves as a nawab of some estate and you will just sit and just do your office work on the laptop while the female member of your family do other chores. Don't let that happen at all."

Gajraj was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta.

The actor also shared that he was looking forward to April, because he was to shoot for his next film Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead role. But he expects everything will be pushed for a minimum of six months.

ALSO READ: Gajraj Rao Used To Take Lot Of Permissions During Badhaai Ho, Was Irritating Initially: Neena Gupta

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Says She Is Jealous Of Current Generation Female Bollywood Actors; Read To Know Why!