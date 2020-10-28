Gauri Khan Reacts To Suhana Khan's 'End Colourism' Post; Says She Is Proud Of Her Daughter

Gauri Khan Is Proud Of Her Daughter For Standing Up For Herself

According to a Pinkvilla report, Gauri Khan told a leading daily, "I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself."

Suhana Khan's Viral Instagram Post

For the unversed, King Khan's daughter Suhana had revealed in her post that she has been called ‘ugly' since the age of 12.

Sharing screenshots of a few nasty comments dropped by trolls on her post, Suhana had written, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

'I'm 5"3 And Brown And I Am Extremely Happy About It'

She had further added in her post, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism." Suhana's post was lauded by netizens.