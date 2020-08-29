Genelia Deshmukh Shares She Had Tested COVID-19 Positive Three Weeks Ago, Has Now Recovered

Genelia Deshmukh has shared that she had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus three weeks ago and has now recovered. She revealed that she was asymptomatic and was in isolation for 21 days. She has now reunited with her family.

Genelia took to her Instagram handle to write a note which read, "Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god's grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness."

She continued, "I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan too tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh and Abhishek were hospitalized for a few weeks, however, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalized briefly. The Bachchan family recovered and is now back home.

Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece too had tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Home Jalsa Sealed By BMC After Superstar & Son Abhishek Test COVID-19 Positive

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-In-Law And Niece Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus