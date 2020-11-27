Genelia Deshmukh Was Told Her Career ‘Was Done’ When She Decided To Get Married

Genelia Deshmukh is all set to make her comeback with the film It's My Life, starring opposite Harman Baweja. The film is a Hindi remake of her blockbuster 2006 Telugu film Bommarillu.

In a recent interview, Genelia opened up about being excited to make a comeback after a gap. She also shared how she was told that her career would be over when she decided to marry, but that didn't stop her from going forward with it.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Genelia said that she was hoping to be chosen for It's My Life, when she heard that her film Bommarillu was going to be remade. She was very happy when she got the opportunity to play the character again in Hindi and Tamil, as it was remade in the latter language too.

She hopes to get more work now, but is not sure how the industry will welcome her. "Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year. And hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break. I wanted to give my family the priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn't matter anymore," she said.

She continued, "When I was getting married, I had people telling me that 'Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done.' I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors."

Talking about her wedding, Genelia tied the knot with Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. Although she made a few cameo appearances since her marriage, the last film featuring her in a lead role was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012), in which she shared screen space with Riteish.

It's My Life also stars Nana Patekar and comedian Kapil Sharma. It was shot back in 2007 but was never released. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will premiere on television on November 29 on Zee Cinema.

