Golmaal 3 Turns Ten: Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade Celebrate

The third installment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's super popular franchise film, Golmaal completed ten years since its release. Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu, who starred in Golmaal 3 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn, took to their social media handles to remember and celebrate 10 years of the film.

Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the film's lead actors with its director, and captioned the post, "#moviethrowback #10yrs #golmaal3 Such a special film, this really was so much fun!!! Love this posse!!"

Sharing a post of Golmaal 3 on his Instagram story, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "10 years of this Laugh Riot."

Shreyas Talpade shared Tusshar's post and wrote, "#10yearsofgolmaal3 Golmaal 3 Always a fun ride with G Gand."

Shreyas also expressed his gratitude for having got the opportunity to work in the film in a recent interview. "I feel honored to be a part of the Golmaal family & humbled by all the love & appreciation we've received over the years. I consider myself extremely lucky to have worked with some of the best actors in the Industry as part of the Golmaal franchise & an amazing director like Rohit Shetty," he said, speaking to Times of India.

Meanwhile Kunal told the daily that every day on the sets was entertaining, and that the cast had to constantly remind themselves that they were there to work and not on a holiday.

The action comedy also starred Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty.

