Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Halloween Picture With Her Parents Kunal And Soha Is All Things Cute!

Kunal Kemmu often shares adorable pictures of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on his Instagram page. Today, on the occasion of Halloween, the Malang actor dropped an adorable picture of himself with his actress-wife Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya to wish the fans.

Dressed in matching pyjamas with funky prints, the trio is seen striking a quirky pose for the picture. While Kunal is seen making a goofy face and holding a pumpkin in his hand, Soha and Inaaya are all smiles for the camera.

Kunal captioned the picture as, "Happy Halloween," along with a pumpkin emoji. Meanwhile, the netizens couldn't stop gushing over the cute family picture. Karan Tacker commented, "How cuuute." "One for each of you," wrote Angira Dhar. "What a poser ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Ken Ghosh. Sophie Choudry commented, "The scariest thing about this pic is how cute you all are👻."

Soha Ali Khan also shared the same picture with a similar caption on her Instagram page. Earlier, the actress had given us a sneak-peek into how little Inaaya created DIY spooky decorations for Halloween.

Speaking about motherhood, Soha had earlier revealed in an interview that after Inaaya was born, she's become her top "priority." The actress had said that watching Inaaya grow up is "scary" and "exciting" at the same time.

"I want her to learn and grow all the time. You know, this is the age where you can see that she is absorbing everything, she is repeating things. It is a scary time as well as an exciting time because she is exposed to so much. She is not just exposed to me and I would like to think that I am the best influencer on her but I am sure that I am not perfect, so, you know, school, other children, other parents, staff, other family members, everyone is contributing to her development at this point," the actress was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2020: Kareena Kapoor Orders Cute Balloons For Taimur; Inaaya Makes Some DIY Decorations

ALSO READ: Halloween 2020: We Dare You To Watch These Bollywood Films Alone At Night!