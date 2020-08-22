Gul Panag On Insider-Outsider Debate: Access To The Industry Is Not Enough

The insider versus outsider debate has been raging on in the Hindi film industry ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. Actress Gul Panag opines that it may be easier for people with a film background to get a foot in the door but it does not take them beyond that. She says that people would not bank on someone with a background in the industry, if they are not talented.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gul said, "Sure it is easier for people whose parents are in the industry, but for every person that's successful, there's also a long line of people who never make it. And it's because ultimately apart from access, you need to be good at your job. It's not that people will continue to cast those who don't perform, who don't deliver at the box office."

Adding that another advantage that star kids have is knowing a filmmaker socially, she said, "Since one knows people socially, they'll give you work, but that would perhaps be just once. If you don't work then what do you do? You can't be pushing people to burn their money. The films also have to work."

Gul Panag feels that more crucial than having contacts in the industry is to maintain good relationships and deliver good performances from the box office standpoint. "Your access is useless without the other two," she said.

"There are people who've had access but have completely destroyed relationships because of hubris or attitude. We know of so many second generation actors who've ruined their careers because they picked the wrong fight. You don't pick fights with people who can potentially harm you. You don't do that anywhere," she added.

Gul was last seen in the thriller drama Bypass Road, which also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander.

