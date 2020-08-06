Nakuul Mehta On Kangana Ranaut Labeling Other Actors: It Is Below Dignity, There Needs To Be Respect

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has set fire to the topic of nepotism and the unequal treatment of outsiders and insiders in the Hindi film industry. While no one would disagree that this debate is needed to improve the workings of the industry and make it a fairer place to exist, many are questioning the way in which this debate is being conducted.

Kangana Ranaut, an actress whose talent cannot be disputed, made it to the industry as an outsider. However, many are criticizing the manner in which Kangana has driven the outsider versus insider debate. Many believe that bullying others, outsiders and insiders alike, has become her modus operandi.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta offered his opinions on the nepotism debate, in a recent interview. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "The talent of making everything about oneself can be a legit category at every Bollywood award."

He continued, "After Sushant's passing away, the conversation started with mental health, which is important. But then it moved on to this blame game at a time when the industry is facing this huge economic slowdown and everyone should join hands in rebuilding it. Instead this infighting is happening. Sometimes even outsiders who've gone through the struggle, become the bully. I think power corrupts. It's sad how many are using these conversations for self propaganda."

Nakuul, who is an outsider himself, said that he was aware of the challenges he would face in the industry when he started. "But whether I make nepotism my enemy or concentrate on making my skills stronger, attitude finer, is on me. Nepotism exists everywhere. Outsiders might have lesser opportunities, take longer time, but talent finds its way," he said.

When asked about his recent tweet where he seemed to criticize Kangana's labeling of other actors like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar, Nakuul said, "Kangana's opinion is her opinion. But as equal stakeholders in the industry, we must stand up for the right. Commercially, people might be in different levels, doing well or trying to do well but this labeling and categorising is below dignity. These talks can also happen with respect and love."

