Gul Panag Says She Used To Do ‘Jadhu, Pocha’ After Winning Miss India

From Katrina Kaif doing her own dishes and sweeping the floor to Deepika Padukone organizing her kitchen, Bollywood celebrities have had to become self-sufficient in the time of Coronavirus lockdown. Gul Panag, who comes from an army background, says she always was self-sufficient.

Sharing an interesting anecdote about her life, she said in an interview that she used to do jhadu, pocha in her house after winning Miss India in 1999. She eventually had help with her house work. But now, due to the lockdown, she is back to doing her house chores, and so she feels life has come a full circle.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gul opined that the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will fundamentally change people's outlook when it comes to empathy and self-sufficiency. "It'll make you realise you can do everything... When I first set up my house as a 20-year-old in Delhi, after winning Miss India (in 1999), I used to do jhaadu, pocha... I used to wash clothes without a washing machine, and cook. And then with time, I had a cleaning person, cook, then a washing machine," she said.

Talking about how the virus has brought into need different kind of soldiers, she said, "We (my husband and I) come from three generations of Armed Forces, so we understand that duty is above everything else. Earlier, the frontiers were manned by soldiers. Today, we have new frontiers, and new custodians of our security and those are the police, those who have to fly planes or drive essential services that cater to the basic transport, medics, chemists, grocery store owners, the garbage collector... these are our new soldiers."

Gul is appreciative of the government's decisive action with regard to the lockdown to fight the spread of Coronavirus. "Difficult times call for difficult measures," she said.

