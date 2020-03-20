Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala Soak In Nature While Practicing Social Distancing

Neha Dhupia Enjoys A Quaint Village In Himachal

Neha Dhupia is currently in a village in Himachal Pradesh, as part of her TV show Roadies. Posting a picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Roadies gives us such great opportunities to travel around the country and discover so many little towns , spots, villages ... #ChateauGarli in #Garli village is one such... farm to table food , a beautiful heritage home , and things to keep you busy are everything you think of with nature . Thank you @amishsud @vallari.hotels for opening your home and heart out to us #mtvroadies #incredibleindia #gangneha #nehadhupia #tbt #lategram @rjdeigg," (sic).

Richa Spreads Cheer

Richa Chadha is currently in Bhutan. Sharing a picture with a local boy, she wrote, "Spread some cheer, the world needs it now ! How cute is this guy..." (sic). It was recently announced that Richa and Ali Fazal's wedding, which was scheduled for summer, has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Alone Time Done Right

Sobhita Dhulipala is enjoying the sun and sand in Sri Lanka. Sharing a gorgeous picture on the beach, she wrote, "I have nothing to say about this picture except that it was sunset time in Sri Lanka and I ate sliced star fruit after this swim," (sic).

Social Distancing By A Lake

Gul Panag shared a picture by a lake with her son Nihal, and wrote, "I'd rather be at the lakeside. We have to do what we have to. Social distancing. Stay in. Stay safe," (sic).