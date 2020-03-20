Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala Soak In Nature While Practicing Social Distancing
Bollywood celebrities are practicing and advocating social distancing amidst the global coronavirus outbreak. Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Gul Panag and Sobhita Dhulipala are making the best use of their time in isolation, soaking in nature on holidays. They took to their social media profiles to share what they are up to in this unexpected alone time they find themselves to have. Take a look!
Neha Dhupia Enjoys A Quaint Village In Himachal
Neha Dhupia is currently in a village in Himachal Pradesh, as part of her TV show Roadies. Posting a picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Roadies gives us such great opportunities to travel around the country and discover so many little towns , spots, villages ... #ChateauGarli in #Garli village is one such... farm to table food , a beautiful heritage home , and things to keep you busy are everything you think of with nature . Thank you @amishsud @vallari.hotels for opening your home and heart out to us #mtvroadies #incredibleindia #gangneha #nehadhupia #tbt #lategram @rjdeigg," (sic).
Richa Spreads Cheer
Richa Chadha is currently in Bhutan. Sharing a picture with a local boy, she wrote, "Spread some cheer, the world needs it now ! How cute is this guy..." (sic). It was recently announced that Richa and Ali Fazal's wedding, which was scheduled for summer, has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Alone Time Done Right
Sobhita Dhulipala is enjoying the sun and sand in Sri Lanka. Sharing a gorgeous picture on the beach, she wrote, "I have nothing to say about this picture except that it was sunset time in Sri Lanka and I ate sliced star fruit after this swim," (sic).
Social Distancing By A Lake
Gul Panag shared a picture by a lake with her son Nihal, and wrote, "I'd rather be at the lakeside. We have to do what we have to. Social distancing. Stay in. Stay safe," (sic).
