Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Twitter Review!

About a couple of hours ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and we're here with the Twitter review on the same! The film is a quirky slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza (Big B) and Baankey (Ayushmann), much like Tom and Jerry, are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and all things required to create a chaos. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

So, let's see, if the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo has left the audience impressed. Have a look at the quick reviews below..

Divya @divya_1508: "Each and every movie of Ayushman Khurana has a different story and a unique plot. Probably that's why everyone loves him. And Amit Ji is great as usual. Loved the trailer. #GulaboSitaboTrailer."

Ayushmann Rules @crazy_fangurl02: "Fml the dialogs and the memes are sooooo accurate!! this movie is on its way to be another BLOCKBUSTER. #GulaboSitaboTrailer."

Vıη†aɠε ཞơω∂ყ @vintagerowdy: "Ayushmann never fails to amaze me with his unique portrayals..."

Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғTM@SwetaLoveAB: "Ek Priceless Jodi of @SrBachchan @ayushmannk 's #GulaboSitabo what a Trailer! Two Powerhouse Performers!"

Vikas Tulsiyan@vikas_tulsiyan: "#GulaboSitaboTrailer : I am so fuckin looking forward to it . So impressed. @ShoojitSircar bhaisaab aap na kamaal ho #JuhiChaturvedi madam aap toh bass kya likhti ho.. matlab maza hi aa gya . Thanks."

Going by the tweets, one can vouch for the fact that both Ayushmann and Amitabh have wowed the netizens with their performances in the trailer.

Gulabo Sitabo will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories.