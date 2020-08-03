Gulshan Devaiah Is Trying To Look After Himself, Says He Doesn’t Want To Ever Slip Into A Dark Place

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Gulshan Devaiah reveals that he has been focusing on taking care of himself and not ever being in a position where he slips into a dark place.

Gulshan, who has been vocal about the unfair practices in the Hindi film industry, told Hindustan Times, "For me as an actor who has been in this industry for nearly 10 years, trying to get work and good work in order to further ones career, it's very shocking. It's shocking when somebody allegedly did something like that. I'm trying to look after myself, and make sure I'm okay. I'll probably want to be in a better position if I ever get to a dark place. That's my only concern right now."

He also shared that he has stopped reading into the various theories floating around on Sushant's death. "It's not that it doesn't deserve my attention or anything like that, but sometimes it becomes important to filter yourself from such things as it becomes very troubling and worrisome," he said.

He further said that he has refrained from commenting on it because, "I don't know, not because I don't want to say".

"I'm reassessing my situation and evaluating what's okay and what's not. I don't know what the truth is but I think because I felt a certain way, I want to address how I feel and make sure that I'm secured. I don't want to make a decision like 'Oh there's no point in me living and I should just end it all'. I don't want that to happen to me," Gulshan added.

