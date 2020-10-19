Gulshan Devaiah Reacts To Bollywood Drug Probe; Explains Why Society's Stance Is Hypocritical

Gulshan Devaiah reacted to the drug probe of actors from the Hindi film industry. Recently, actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs probe that emerged in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Gulshan pointed at the hypocrisy in our society by saying that if people smoke in the name of religion it is accepted, but otherwise, it is considered to be illegal. He also opined that even if Deepika has committed any offence, it is a minor offence.

Speaking to Times Now Digital in an interview, "I don't know what Deepika has done, so I really cannot say. I hope everything is sorted out. I don't know what she has done. Even if she has done any offence, it is a minor offence. In most of the countries, it would be a minor offence. In our country, it is also a minor offence because if you go to Benaras and you will see the same thing every day (laughs). So, it is a bit hypocritical that in the name of religion some people smoke it is legal and if you are not religious and have some puffs, it becomes illegal. It is a bit hypocritical but what can one do? That's the world we are living in. But that's her (Deepika's) fight, which she has to fight. People will forget all of this."

The film industry has been referred to as a 'gutter' and a 'den of drugs' in recent times by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about the allegations made against the industry, Gulshan said, "If you ask me, from my observation, it comes from an insincere place. People, who are pointing fingers at Bollywood, it is insincere. It is not done with the intention to make it a better place but it is done with an intention to grab more power and become more powerful. That is my observation."

Coming to the work front, Gulshan was last seen in the horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in Dibakar Banerjee's segment.

