      Gunjan Saxena Is Thrilled With Pankaj Tripathi’s Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic, Says 'Respect'

      Gunjan Saxena, former Indian Air Force pilot who was the first woman to fly into combat, is thrilled with Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of her father Anup Saxena, in her upcoming biopic. Talking about Pankaj's performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Gunjan said that he 'nailed it'.

      Gunjan Praises Pankaj’s Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic

      Gunjan took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which Pankaj talks about playing the part ofher father. She captioned her post, "Father daughter duo. Respect @pankajtripathi .. You nailed it... Kudos.... The most simplistically portrayed father daughter bonding."

      Respect @pankajtripathi .. You nailed it... Kudos.... The most simplistically portrayed father daughter bonding. @pankajtripathi @sharansharma @janhvikapoor @dharmamovies #gunjansaxena

      Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the titular role in the film, which has been directed by Sharan Sharma.

      In the video, Pankaj draws a parallel between the way he is as a father and Gunjan Saxena's father Anup Saxena, and says that the role was personal for him. "Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis," he said.

      Talking about meeting Anup, he said, "Meeting him was extremely calming for me. When I saw him, I kept observing his body language for a long time. He is a very interesting man, very interesting and very detail-oriented."

      Showering praises on Janhvi's performance in the film, Pankaj shared that he would be in tears after her takes. He highlighted Janhvi's qualities of innocence, sensitivity and sincerity.

      Gunjan Saxena is all set for an OTT release on Netflix on August 12. The film also stars Angad Bedi.

      Saturday, August 8, 2020
