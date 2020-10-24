Hansal Mehta Says Kangana Ranaut Took Charge Of Simran’s Set And Began Directing Others

Hansal Mehta finally opened up about the making of his 2017 film Simran, which was embroiled in several controversies before its release. Simran's writer-editor Apurva Asrani had accused its lead actress Kangana Ranaut of grabbing the credit for his work, whereas Kangana was reported to have called Hansal spineless and a coward.

In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, Hansal spoke about all that went down during the process of the film. Wishing that he had never made it, Hansal called the film an 'unnecessary aberration' in his career. He further said that it had the potential to be a great film and it makes him sad that it wasn't better.

Hansal also called it a painful time, and expressed that he finds it difficult to speak about it now. He shared that he went through a low phase mentally, after the film's release.

Talking about Kangana, he said, "I'll be honest with you, I enjoyed Kangana's company outside the set and I had a great time with her. We used to go out and she would always ask me to choose restaurants. We'd have a great meal together, party together, I would choose good wine, all that was fun. (But on the sets) It went out of my control completely. That's not a happy situation to be in."

Hansal continued, "Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors, I lost a lot of money too. Which had nothing to do with her. Financially it hit me badly. I was stupid enough to sign some papers when the film was stuck for some reason, which got me into a financial and legal tangle. So almost a year-and-a-half, there was arbitration going on in court. I've sort of emerged back. You have to go through what you have to go through. It was tough."

"We haven't spoken for a long time. On Twitter, we've had some pleasant exchanges. She invited me for tea one day just to talk so it's fine that way. There's no reason to have any interaction. If I see her, it'll be very cordial. I have no ill feelings for anyone. I consciously did it, she didn't pull me in. The reason I haven't been bitter is that you have to always keep the room open for mending. You never know who you'll meet and when. I am very philosophical about it. Kangana, everything aside, is a good actor. She's a fantastic actor. So who knows? Tomorrow there might be something and we might want to make a film together. Bitterness is pointless," he added.

When he was previously asked about the controversies surrounding the film, he had said that he chose to remain silent before the film released because he didn't want to sabotage a film that had many people's efforts at stake, and that he had to move on for his own sanity.

