Hansal Mehta On Recreation Of Masakali: Stop Consuming S**t, People Will Stop Producing It

The recreation of A.R. Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from the film Delhi 6 has upset many, including Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta weighed in on the debate surrounding rehashing of old songs and urged people to not consume remixes arguing that that is what keeps music companies producing them.

In a series of tweets, Hansal brutally criticized audiences and music companies for indulging in the 'godawful' recreations of old songs. He wrote, "This 'recreation' of old songs can stop if the public rejects them. The numbers on YouTube for godawful versions of old songs are huge and hence music companies keep producing them. Stop viewing the videos. Stop listening to the songs. Stop playing them at events. They will stop."

In another tweet, he added, "We are complicit in this bastardisation of old songs. It is seen as a small price to pay for getting your film produced. Truth : it is a travesty. It is an insult to the original creator by an ecosystem that thrives on s**t. Stop consuming s**t. People will stop producing s**t."

Hansal confirmed that he was referring to 'Masakali 2.0' which has been produced by T-Series, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

He wrote, "Yes. I am reacting to the awful, ear shattering #Masakali version. But check its YouTube views in 48 hrs. Then see how DJs blast it at events. And how people groove to the godawful version. S**t sells. While we cringe, somebody is laughing his way to the bank."

The music video of 'Maskali 2.0' features Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. The original was composed by Rahman, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

