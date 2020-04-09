    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hansal Mehta On Recreation Of Masakali: Stop Consuming S**t, People Will Stop Producing It

      By
      |

      The recreation of A.R. Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from the film Delhi 6 has upset many, including Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta weighed in on the debate surrounding rehashing of old songs and urged people to not consume remixes arguing that that is what keeps music companies producing them.

      Hansal Mehta Slams Recreation Of Masakali Song

      In a series of tweets, Hansal brutally criticized audiences and music companies for indulging in the 'godawful' recreations of old songs. He wrote, "This 'recreation' of old songs can stop if the public rejects them. The numbers on YouTube for godawful versions of old songs are huge and hence music companies keep producing them. Stop viewing the videos. Stop listening to the songs. Stop playing them at events. They will stop."

      In another tweet, he added, "We are complicit in this bastardisation of old songs. It is seen as a small price to pay for getting your film produced. Truth : it is a travesty. It is an insult to the original creator by an ecosystem that thrives on s**t. Stop consuming s**t. People will stop producing s**t."

      Hansal confirmed that he was referring to 'Masakali 2.0' which has been produced by T-Series, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

      He wrote, "Yes. I am reacting to the awful, ear shattering #Masakali version. But check its YouTube views in 48 hrs. Then see how DJs blast it at events. And how people groove to the godawful version. S**t sells. While we cringe, somebody is laughing his way to the bank."

      The music video of 'Maskali 2.0' features Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. The original was composed by Rahman, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      ALSO READ: A.R. Rahman Unhappy With Masakali 2.0; Takes A Sharp Dig At The Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria Song

      ALSO READ: After AR Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Slams Masakali 2.0, Says It'll Damage Your Eardrums

      Read more about: hansal mehta ar rahman masakali
      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X