After AR Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Slams Masakali 2.0, Says It'll Damage Your Eardrums

Neither the netizens nor the makers of the original song, Masakali from Delhi 6 are impressed with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Masakali 2.0. The song is nothing but a failed attempt to recreate an iconic song, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan. Yesterday, AR Rahman slammed the remake version of Masakali on his Twitter page and wrote, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew."

Now, Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also slammed the makers of Masakali 2.0 and tweeted, "#Delhi6 the movie & it's songs created with so much Luv & passion, let's save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes." Sharing Rahman's tweet, he further added, "#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums."

For the unversed, the remix is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi also expressed his displeasure over the remake of the Masakali song and wrote, "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra."

Many netizens lauded AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for calling out remixes and wished no more iconic Bollywood songs gets ruined by the remixing.

Dear netizens, we doubt your wish will be fulfilled. Pun intended!

