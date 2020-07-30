Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy; First Picture Out!

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their first child- a baby boy on Thursday (July 30, 2020). Hardik took to his Instagram page to share this happy news and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾." He also give a glimpse of his bundle of joy in a cute picture.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents on social media. Mandana Karimi wrote, "Congratulations 💙." "So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one❤️," wrote Sophie Choudhry.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had surprised everyone by announcing the pregnancy on May 31, 2020.

Natasa had shared on her Instagram page, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

Prior to this, the couple got engaged on December 31, 2019, and announced their engagement on social media the next day.

Speaking about how he fell in love with Natasa, Hardik earlier shared in an interview, "I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is 'alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya' (different kind of person came). That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31."

