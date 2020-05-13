Has Salman Khan Returned To Mumbai From His Farmhouse Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?

According to latest reports, Salman Khan has returned to Mumbai after being quarantined with family and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Well, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was stuck at his farmhouse since March, after PM Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, which started from March 25, 2020.

As per the latest reports published in a leading daily, Salman Khan wanted to spend time with his family, but now he is back to the Galaxy apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, to stay with his parents amid the lockdown.

The report further stated that Salman was going to shoot for Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva in Mumbai till the month-end. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the schedule was called-off. After that, Sallu went to his farmhouse with his family and fraternity friends to enjoy some quality time.

However, Salman Khan's spokesperson rubbished the reports. While speaking to Filmibeat, the actor's spokesperson said, "Salman Khan is still in his Panvel's farmhouse. All the reports which are surfacing are not true."

Salman was quarantined with his sister Arpita, her kids and other family members and friends including Waluscha De Sousa and Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently, Salman Khan released a music video 'Tere Bina', which featured Jacqueline Fernandez. The song received good response from the masses. In the three-part interview of 'Tere Bina', Salman told Waluscha, "I was wanting to spend quality time with family, my family was here with me, Arpita, her kids, mummy, all were here. But now they have returned home."

Also Read : Video: Salman Khan Starts Food Truck Called 'Being Haangryy' To Feed The Less Privileged

On a related note, Radhe is the official Hindi remake of South Korean film, Veteran. The film also stars Disha Patani, Pravin Tarde, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahab and others in key roles. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in an item number.

Also Read : When Rani Mukerji Gave A Shocking Reply On Being Asked About The Fate Of Salman's Hello Brother