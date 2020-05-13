    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Salman Khan Working On Third Song After Tere Bina And Pyaar Karona?

      Amid the lockdown, Salman Khan has released two singles, Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina. The actor reportedly will be finishing the trilogy of singles with another release in coming weeks.

      Salman Working On New Song After Tere Bina And Pyaar Karona?

      On Tuesday, Salman Khan released the music video of the romantic track, Tere Bina, featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. Earlier, in March, he had released the song Pyaar Karona in wake of the current Coronavirus crisis, hoping to spread some love and positivity among his fans. According to a recent report in Mid-Day, Salman is going to use this time in lockdown to write another song to complete the trilogy of singles.

      First Single- Pyar Karona

      Sources close to the actor, told the tabloid that those who are close to the superstar want him to complete his trilogy of single tracks. The source also claimed that the third single maybe another romantic track with a twist of the lockdown. It will also speak of a need for harmony in the world. The report added, Salman will be penning the lyrics right now while at home and later, a composer will be roped in.

      Second Single- Tere Bina

      Tere Bina, shot at the Panvel Farmhouse with a limited team of three, stars Salman, Jacqueline and Waluscha De Sousa's daughter Sienna Robinson. But the new song will reportedly feature Waluscha opposite Salman.

      The tabloid report said, Salman Khan is trying new ways of direction with these songs. While Jacqueline Fernandez takes care of makeup and styling, Waluscha works as the set coordinator for filming the songs.

      Third Single To Be With Waluscha De Sousa

      Salman Khan's fans are enjoying the special treats amid the lockdown, as due to the delay in film releases, they will have to wait longer to see their favourite actor in films. Salman has also been doing his bit to help everyone, who has been affected by COVID 19, after aiding members of the film fraternity with financial support, the actor also donated ration to the underprivileged from his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

      Will Be Shot At The Farmhouse

      Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani in 2020 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hedge in 2021.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
