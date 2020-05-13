Salman Khan Working On Third Song After Tere Bina And Pyaar Karona?

First Single- Pyar Karona

Sources close to the actor, told the tabloid that those who are close to the superstar want him to complete his trilogy of single tracks. The source also claimed that the third single maybe another romantic track with a twist of the lockdown. It will also speak of a need for harmony in the world. The report added, Salman will be penning the lyrics right now while at home and later, a composer will be roped in.

Second Single- Tere Bina

Tere Bina, shot at the Panvel Farmhouse with a limited team of three, stars Salman, Jacqueline and Waluscha De Sousa's daughter Sienna Robinson. But the new song will reportedly feature Waluscha opposite Salman.

The tabloid report said, Salman Khan is trying new ways of direction with these songs. While Jacqueline Fernandez takes care of makeup and styling, Waluscha works as the set coordinator for filming the songs.

Third Single To Be With Waluscha De Sousa

Salman Khan's fans are enjoying the special treats amid the lockdown, as due to the delay in film releases, they will have to wait longer to see their favourite actor in films. Salman has also been doing his bit to help everyone, who has been affected by COVID 19, after aiding members of the film fraternity with financial support, the actor also donated ration to the underprivileged from his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Will Be Shot At The Farmhouse

Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani in 2020 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hedge in 2021.