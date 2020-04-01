    For Quick Alerts
      Hema Malini Says She Is Washing Her Clothes, Doing Jhadu-Pocha; It's Making Her Feel Independent

      Some Bollywood celebrities have been practicing self isolation very stringently and so, they have suspended housekeeping services. Because of this, they have had to resort to doing their own household chores. Katrina Kaif, Gul Panag and others have shared how they are washing dishes and doing other maintenance work themselves.

      Hema Malini shared in a recent interview that she too has been washing her own clothes, watering plants and doing jhadu-pocha during the lockdown, and this has made her feel very independent. She also said that she now has all the time to do yoga and meditation.

      Hema Malini Says Shes Washing Clothes, Doing Jhadu-Pocha

      Hema Malini opened up about her daily schedule to Radio Nasha's RJ Anmol and said, "When I have to catch a flight, I don't do yoga or mediation. Now I am getting full time. I do yoga and meditation in the morning. My trainer used to come for the workout, now I do without him. Now the helpers can't come and go. The one who is there with me can't go out. So I don't give him too much trouble. I washed my own clothes, did jhadu-pojha too. I also watered the plants in the balcony. You feel very independent and you feel very nice that you can do everything and don't need a servant. I also water the plants on the terrace. The cook is at home so that's not a problem."

      She added, "All that I said is done in the morning time. When the afternoon session starts, you don't know what to do till lunch. I am fond of learning music but the person who would be teaching me won't be here so I am thinking of making a video call to him and learning from him on the phone."

      Being the MP from Mathura, Hema has released Rs 1 crore from her Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to help fight the Coronavirus.

      Read more about: hema malini
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
