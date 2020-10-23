How Did Saif Ali Khan React When He Learnt About Kareena Kapoor Khan's Second Pregnancy?

Saif's Reaction To Kareena's Second Pregnancy

While speaking to Zoom, Kareena shared, "Unfortunately, in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn't planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."

Saif-Kareena's Official Announcement

In August, Saif and Kareena released an official statement regarding the latter's pregnancy and said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena- A Multitaskers

An elated Kareena is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil her duty as an artist. Despite her pregnancy, she made sure to complete her schedule for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

About a week ago, she shared her picture with co-star Aamir from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team."

2021 Is Going To Be An Exciting Year For Kareena

We're pretty sure that Kareena can't wait for next year. Her second child will be arriving sometime early next year and with respect to work, her much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is also expected to release on Christmas next year.