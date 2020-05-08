Hrithik Roshan Contributes Hand Sanitizers To Mumbai Police, The Frontline Warriors Of COVID-19

Hrithik Roshan has been going all out to help all those fighting the Coronavirus on the frontline. The Super 30 actor recently contributed hand sanitizers to the Mumbai police force, who are working hard to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars.

To show gratitude for Hrithik's thoughtful contribution, Mumbai police shared a picture of the hand sanitizers he donated, and wrote, "Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation."

Hrithik replied to their tweet, "My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty."

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Not just this, a while back, Hrithik also donated safety equipment like the N95 and FFP3 masks to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers and others. He also pledged support to low income families of paparazzi in Mumbai city, who are out of jobs due to the lockdown.

Recently, the actor participated in 'I For India', a virtual concert organized by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, to raise funds for Coronavirus aid. He was one among numerous Bollywood and international stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Russel Peters, Will Smith and so on, to participate in the online concert, which raised over Rs 52 crore.

Talking about work, Hrithik was last seen in the action film War, starring alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand. He will next be seen in the superhero franchise film, Krrish 4.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Pays Touching Tribute To Rishi Kapoor: Your Love Had So Much Energy

ALSO READ: When Michael Jackson Showed Up At Hrithik Roshan's Makeup Room & Introduced Himself To The Actor