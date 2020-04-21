    For Quick Alerts
      When Michael Jackson Showed Up At Hrithik Roshan's Makeup Room & Introduced Himself To The Actor

      The ongoing nationwide lockdown has us digging up old pictures/interviews of B-town celebs to keep our lovely readers entertained. And guess what have we found this time? A throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan with the late dancing legend, Michael Jackson. Yes, you read it right!

      Did you know that Hrithik Roshan had once bumped into Michael Jackson, when he was shooting for Kites in Los Angeles along with Barbara Mori? Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan was also present at the spot, when Michael Jackson showed up at their shooting location and left the entire Kites crew surprised!

      Picture Courtesy - BCCL

      Reportedly, Michael casually entered into Hrithik's makeup room in the Bel Air apartments in LA. Hrithik was shocked to see a few bodyguards entering his apartment. Soon, the actor learnt that Michael came there to do a recce, as had to shoot at the same location on the next day.

      According to a report, despite being a global star, Michael introduced himself to Hrithik and chatted with the latter for a few minutes. Speaking of their meeting, a source was quoted as saying, "Michael introduced himself to Hrithik. It was a funny scene to see someone like him who the whole world knows introducing himself. The two spoke for a short time and then Michael left. Hrithik was left stunned and took quite sometime to gather his thoughts."

      Hrithik Roshan Says There Are No Excuses To Not WorkOut During Lockdown: You Don't Need Gym

      Talking about the incident Hrithik had said, "I've been a huge Jackson fan since childhood. So dad requested the mansion owner that we'd like to come over and meet Jackson. Instead, he turned up in the room to meet us. That meeting is etched in my memory."

      We feel you, Hrithik!

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
