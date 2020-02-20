    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan Is Impressed With Tanhaji; Showers Praises On Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan

      Ajay Devgn and Kajol's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was loved by audiences. The period drama, also starring Saif Ali Khan, gave stiff competition to the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak at the box office.

      Recently, Hrithik Roshan too showered praises on the movie and its lead actors. Hrithik is usually generous with his love for his fellow actors in the industry, but he was so impressed with the movie that he took to Twitter to express what he thought of it.

      Hrithik Is Impressed With Tanhaji; ‘What A Film,’ He Says

      Hrithik tweeted, "Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film," (sic).

      Tanhaji is a historical war film directed by Om Raut, and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film revolves around Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare (played by Ajay) trying to recapture the Kondhana fortress which is being controlled by Udaybhan Singh Rathore (Saif). Kajol plays the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji.

      The film is currently the highest grossing film of Bollywood this year, having raked in Rs. 275 crore at the box office. It has been almost six weeks since it hit screens, but the film is still continuing to run in theatres. Tanhaji was declared tax-free in many states including Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 1:47 [IST]
