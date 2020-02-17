Saif Ali Khan Addresses ‘No Concept Of India Before British’ Controversy

A few weeks back, Saif Ali Khan had stated that there was no concept of India until the British came. Saif was referring to the large number of princely states that ruled different parts of the land, but weren't functioning as a unified political entity.

However, his statement caused a lot of stir, and the actor received a ton of flak on social media. Saif says that he would like to stay away from conversations on history and politics henceforth, as they tend to divide people. He feels he has a lot to offer as an actor and would like to focus on the positive contributions of his profession.

Addressing the controversy to Hindustan Times, Saif said, "There are a lot of questions that one gets asked, that you have to answer over a long conversation, about history and politics. But, I've also learnt that (with) a lot of these questions, the answers tend to divide people - either they agree or disagree - which isn't really our job. My job is to unite people, and I do that with the kind of films I do."

He continued, "So, I think it's wrong to get into a situation which might divide people. So, from now on, I'd like to stay away from such conversations, and focus more on the positive things of my profession that's bringing the country together."

Saif has sure begun the year on a positive note on the career front as two of his films, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman, have given him back-to-back hits. Next, he will be seen in Dil Bechara, which is said to be the remake of The Fault In Our Stars. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and will also star Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi. It releases on May 8, 2020.

