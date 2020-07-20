Inaaya Kemmu Copies Taimur Ali Khan, Wants To Be Faster Than Him: Soha Ali Khan

One of the things that we are missing on the internet since the lockdown is a daily dose of adorable Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu photos clicked by the paparazzi. But thanks to social media, we get to see them when their parents post pictures.

Recently, Inaaya's mother, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from a family get-together where Inaaya and Taimur are dressed in Batman costumes. Talking about the bond between the cousins, Soha revealed in an interview that Inaaya, who is younger than Taimur, is always copying him and trying to be faster than him.

Speaking to Times of India, Soha revealed, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

After the nationwide lockdown was lifted, Soha and her husband Kunal Khemu, had a family reunion with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Sharing a picture of Inaaya and Taimur from the reunion, Soha had captioned it, "A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc."

Regarding the costumes, she told TOI, "Both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin.We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that's not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by."

