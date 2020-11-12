Ira Khan Mulls Over ‘What To Say To Someone Who Is Depressed’ In Latest Video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently opened up about her struggles with depression in an Instagram video. She recounted her experiences in the video and also shared that the reason for her to start talking about it on her social media platforms is to take her followers on a journey of mental health awareness.

Continuing her video series on mental health, Ira talked about the much debated question of 'What to say to someone who is depressed," in her latest video.

Ira shared that she received a number of comments urging her to 'work out, keep busy and stay positive' after her last video where she talked about her depression. She addressed the relevance of such 'advice' to her life and sensitized viewers to and got them thinking about the question of what to say to someone who opens up about their mental health problems.

"I don't know whether I should laugh about that, or sigh or what I should say about that," she said and went on to talk about how she received the opposite advice from others such as doctors and relatives.

"I don't mean to say you guys are wrong are giving me bad advice. I mean to just show you that different people have different unhealthy behaviours and different unhealthy patterns. Depression or mental illnesses affects different behaviours in different people pushing different parts of their personalities into extremes. Finally, it's about balance. Any behavior in extreme, I would imagine, is unhealthy," she said.

Ira continued, "How do you give someone concrete advice on what to do? What to say to someone? Keeping busy is the opposite of what I wanted to do. Working out .. Well I worked out a lot and now I am scared of woring out which is really frustrating because I used to love working out." She admitted that hadn't given the advice 'keep positive' her fullest consideration and therefore didn't know how to respond to that one.

Ira captioned her post, "What can you say to someone who's depressed as way of advice when you don't really know how their depression is effecting them? What should you say? What should you not say?," and added the hashtags, "#mentalhealth #letstalk #depression #bepositive #workout #stayhappy #keepbusy #sensitivity #empathy #whattodo #howmuchdoyoureallyknow."

Watch her video here.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM .

