      Irrfan Khan’s Friend Reveals He Had Raised Funds For COVID-19 Relief; Did Not Want Anyone To Know

      A month after the passing of one of Hindi film industry's legendary actors, Irrfan Khan, his close friend revealed that Irrfan had helped raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Irrfan's friend also shared that the former's only request was that no one should know of his deeds.

      Irrfan Didn’t Want Anyone To Know About His COVID-19 Aid

      Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Ziaullah, a friend of Irrfan's from Jaipur, said , "With the Coronavirus situation we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people. His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped. As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn't know what the left hand has given. For them it was more important for people to get relief."

      Ziaullah felt a need to share about Irrfan's gesture in order to let everyone know that there are people of his kind too. "Now, I am sharing this with the world as he is no more between us. It's our responsibility to tell everyone that there are souls like this too," he said.

      Ziaullah also talked about Irrfan's visits to his ailing mother. "He would rush home whenever he was informed of his ammi (mother's) health. He would visit if it is for a short period, but his arrival to meet his mother was indubitable," he said.

      Irrfan succumbed to a colon infection on April 29, 2020. He had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for nearly two years. The great loss was mourned by members of the film industry, who took to their social media handles to condole his death.

      Read more about: irrfan khan coronavirus
      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 17:35 [IST]
