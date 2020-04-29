    For Quick Alerts
      Irrfan Khan's Health New Update: Actor's Spokesperson Slams Reports Of Him Being On Ventilator

      On Tuesday, it was reported that Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai, after a sudden deterioration in his health. While the news left fans in shock, there were few rumours doing the rounds on the internet that the actor is on a ventilator, fighting for his life.

      It turns out these rumours were false. Irrfan's spokesperson issued a statement slamming reports suggesting that the actor's health condition is quite serious.

      The statement read, "It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so."

      Earlier, Irrfan's team confirmed that the Angrezi Medium star was admitted in the ICU for a colon infection. They issued an official statement which read, "Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon."

      Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour two years ago, and since then, he has been receiving medical treatment for the same. Speaking about work, the actor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

      Recently, the actor lost his mother, Saeeda Begum. However, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites in Jaipur because of the nationwide lockdown. Reportedly, he paid his last respect through video conferencing.

      Irrfan Khan Admitted To Hospital Due To Colon Infection; Kept In ICU

      Read more about: irrfan khan bollywood
