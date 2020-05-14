Irrfan Khan’s Mural In Mumbai Spotted By ‘The Lunchbox’ Actress Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur, who worked with the late Irrfan Khan in the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox, has shared a picture of the latter's mural in Ranwar Village, Mumbai. Nimrat pointed out that the mural of Irrfan's face, is incidentally just a few houses down the one where Irrfan's character Saajan Fernandes resided in the movie.

Sharing a picture of the house on which Irrfan's mural has been painted, Nimrat wrote on Instagram, "Chanced upon this arresting mural in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally only a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes's house was located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. My heart felt compliments to the artist @bollywoodartproject and a million thoughts and loving prayers for this immortal soul. All that came to the mind was, who knew...#IrrfanForever."

The mural was painted by two Mumbai artists, Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya, as part of the Bollywood Art Project. Irrfan's son Babil had also shared a glimpse of the mural a few days back.

Talking about The Lunchbox, the film was written and directed by Ritesh Batra, and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap and Arun Rangachari. The film was screened at International Critics Week, Cannes Film Festival, 2013. It won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award at the festival.

Irrfan lost his battle with neuroendocrine tumor, and breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's directorial, Angrezi Medium, starring alongside Deepak Dobiryal, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film saw limited release in theatres due to the Coronavirus lockdown, and was eventually released on digital platforms.

